Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 61.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,403 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Splunk were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 883 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $135.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.24 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.92 and a 1-year high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPLK shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $203.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Splunk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.11.

In other Splunk news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $87,048.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,584,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,334 shares of company stock valued at $5,721,585. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

