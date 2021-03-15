Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.83 Million Stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,383 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Autohome were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 331.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 783 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000.

Get Autohome alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on ATHM. Macquarie lifted their target price on Autohome from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $83.10 to $117.60 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group raised Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Autohome from $113.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Autohome currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.04.

ATHM stock opened at $95.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.72. Autohome Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $147.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $8.42. Autohome had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 39.58%. The firm had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Autohome’s payout ratio is presently 20.73%.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile consumers.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.