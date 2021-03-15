Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.96 Million Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 64.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,281 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of O. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $552,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,757 shares in the company, valued at $599,079.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O opened at $62.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $72.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.11.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.27 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a feb 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.2345 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.18.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.