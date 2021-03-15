Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 65.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 56,923 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $70.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.98. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.03 and a 52-week high of $94.63.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.94%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.11.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

