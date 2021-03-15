Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 239.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,438 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in UDR were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UDR stock opened at $45.15 on Monday. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $29.20 and a one year high of $45.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 102.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.22 and a 200-day moving average of $37.38.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.40). UDR had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $4,657,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,251,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,560,081.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,792,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on UDR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UDR in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.62.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

