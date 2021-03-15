Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 8,584 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 55.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,584 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 35,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter worth about $292,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 92.8% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 11,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,764,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

MXIM opened at $87.98 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.28. The firm has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.93 and a twelve month high of $98.44.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The company had revenue of $628.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $122,272.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $151,449.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MXIM shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.35.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.