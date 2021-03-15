Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 250.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,489,000 after purchasing an additional 131,558 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 805,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 591,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 423,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,925,000 after purchasing an additional 236,896 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 291,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,282,000 after purchasing an additional 17,690 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $183,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total transaction of $82,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MOH opened at $232.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.41. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.85 and a 52-week high of $246.72.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MOH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.07.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.