Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 64.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,696 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 98,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 10,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Firestone Capital Management raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCL. Berenberg Bank cut Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Macquarie raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.96.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,927.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $28.46 on Monday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $29.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.27.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. The firm had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.89 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

