Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.68) Per Share

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Team in a report issued on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman anticipates that the business services provider will earn ($0.68) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Team’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

Get Team alerts:

Team (NYSE:TISI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.28). Team had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 24.60%.

TISI stock opened at $11.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $360.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.82. Team has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $13.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Team during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Team by 282.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Team during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Team by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 166,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 12,121 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Team by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 12,156 shares during the last quarter. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Team

Team, Inc provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.