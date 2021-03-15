TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Holdings Lifted by Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 31,600 shares during the quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,671,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $231,908,000 after purchasing an additional 232,048 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,983,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $132,408,000 after purchasing an additional 818,343 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,859,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,626,000 after purchasing an additional 687,521 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,930,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,900 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,101,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,516,000 after purchasing an additional 446,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

FTI has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, February 25th. HSBC lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.60 to $10.10 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.05.

TechnipFMC stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.71. The company had a trading volume of 133,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,687,671. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. TechnipFMC plc has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $13.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.54 and a 200-day moving average of $8.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 42.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.