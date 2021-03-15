Tele Columbus (ETR:TC1) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Tele Columbus AG (ETR:TC1)’s share price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €3.26 ($3.83) and last traded at €3.25 ($3.82). Approximately 190,570 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 173% from the average daily volume of 69,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at €3.24 ($3.81).

TC1 has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays set a €3.30 ($3.88) price target on shares of Tele Columbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.90 ($3.41) target price on shares of Tele Columbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.30 ($2.71) target price on shares of Tele Columbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €1.70 ($2.00) target price on shares of Tele Columbus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is €3.24 and its 200-day moving average is €2.83. The firm has a market cap of $413.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 560.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Tele Columbus AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates fiber networks in Germany. The company operates through TV, Internet and Telephony, and Other segments. It offers analogue, digital TV, and radio broadcasting services, as well as premium TV packages that comprise approximately 75 additional digital TV programs, and approximately 250 TV channels and 70 digital radio stations that are offered on the digital entertainment platform.

