Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Lifted to “Buy” at SEB Equities

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) was upgraded by equities researchers at SEB Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SEB Equity Research upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.61. 652,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,102,943. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.88.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $69.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the third quarter valued at $85,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 123.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,287 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. 8.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

