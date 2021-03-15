Tellor (TRB) Hits Market Cap of $83.39 Million

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Tellor has a market cap of $83.39 million and $49.53 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tellor has traded up 12.5% against the dollar. One Tellor coin can currently be purchased for about $48.96 or 0.00087570 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00049176 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00012090 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.02 or 0.00660086 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00072458 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00026198 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00035411 BTC.

Tellor Coin Profile

TRB is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,784,082 coins and its circulating supply is 1,703,442 coins. The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . Tellor’s official website is tellor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

