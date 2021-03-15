Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Short Interest Up 41.4% in February

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, an increase of 41.4% from the February 11th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
TLSYY opened at $11.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Telstra has a 1 year low of $8.35 and a 1 year high of $12.99. The firm has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.95.
Telstra Company Profile
Read More: Elliott Wave Theory
Receive News & Ratings for Telstra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telstra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.