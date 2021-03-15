Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Short Interest Up 41.4% in February

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, an increase of 41.4% from the February 11th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

TLSYY opened at $11.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Telstra has a 1 year low of $8.35 and a 1 year high of $12.99. The firm has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Telstra Company Profile

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and Pay TV/IPTV, and digital content; and online self-service capabilities, as well as operates inbound and outbound call centers, owned and licensed Telstra shops, and the Telstra dealership network.

