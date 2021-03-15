Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:TME opened at $26.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.24. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $29.01.

TME has been the subject of several research reports. 86 Research cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.14.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

