TERA Hits Market Cap of $9.48 Million (TERA)

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 15th. TERA has a total market cap of $9.48 million and $136,449.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TERA coin can now be purchased for $0.0112 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, TERA has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TERA Coin Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. The official website for TERA is terafoundation.org . TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

TERA Coin Trading

