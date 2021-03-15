Terra Price Tops $17.31 (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 15th. During the last week, Terra has traded up 71.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Terra coin can now be bought for approximately $17.31 or 0.00031619 BTC on major exchanges. Terra has a market cap of $6.93 billion and $766.48 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00007055 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000020 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00009400 BTC.

About Terra

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 941,115,280 coins and its circulating supply is 400,182,510 coins. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money . The official website for Terra is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling Terra

