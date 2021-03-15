Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $305.37.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. FIX upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $14.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $708.00. 1,340,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,016,313. Tesla has a 1 year low of $70.10 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $769.28 and a 200 day moving average of $590.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $679.58 billion, a PE ratio of 1,417.07, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tesla will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total value of $3,405,224.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,763,296.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total value of $426,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,132,617.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,663 shares of company stock valued at $57,292,317. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,712,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,909 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $5,497,219,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 267.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,264,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,488 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,388,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

