Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In related news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $4,028,202.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,349.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $777,170.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,137.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TXN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cascend Securities increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.78.

NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $173.38. 21,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,812,599. The firm has a market cap of $159.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.40. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $181.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.