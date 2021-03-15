Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC reduced its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,819 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 1.3% of Renaissance Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $29,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $398,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.4% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 24,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 36.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 559,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,889,000 after buying an additional 150,858 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.78.

Shares of TXN traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $172.43. 76,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,812,599. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $181.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.40.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $18,689,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at $96,199,071.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.