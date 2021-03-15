Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Winslow Capital Management LLC

Winslow Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,644,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 310,462 shares during the quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Texas Instruments worth $269,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $398,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 24,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 559,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,889,000 after acquiring an additional 150,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $777,170.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,137.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.78.

TXN stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $173.04. The stock had a trading volume of 40,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,812,599. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $159.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $181.80.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.