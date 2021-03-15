Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.09.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TXRH. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total value of $113,854.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $175,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Curtis Warfield sold 2,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $249,500.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,137.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,525 shares of company stock worth $4,896,340 in the last 90 days. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 315.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,141,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,227,000 after purchasing an additional 866,565 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,676,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,426,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $658,613,000 after purchasing an additional 468,138 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,514,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 953.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 489,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 443,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXRH traded up $1.24 on Monday, reaching $99.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,850. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $25.15 and a twelve month high of $97.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 126.36, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.80.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

