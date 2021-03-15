Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $90.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Texas Roadhouse traded as high as $97.91 and last traded at $97.76, with a volume of 31880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.75.

TXRH has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wedbush raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.13.

In related news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 12,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $996,693.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,024.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total value of $401,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,156.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,525 shares of company stock valued at $4,896,340 over the last quarter. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,426,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $658,613,000 after purchasing an additional 468,138 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,830,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $143,104,000 after purchasing an additional 15,549 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,546,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $120,849,000 after acquiring an additional 148,173 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,280,576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,846,000 after acquiring an additional 24,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 315.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,141,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,227,000 after acquiring an additional 866,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.33, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.80.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

