TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.58 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:TFFP)

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the company will earn $1.58 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.65. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for TFF Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03).

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.60.

Shares of NASDAQ TFFP opened at $17.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 2.47. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.44 and a one year high of $21.14.

In other news, Director Robert S. Mills sold 55,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $1,077,756.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn R. Mattes sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $459,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,100 shares of company stock worth $2,477,956 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFFP. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 140.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

