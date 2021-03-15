Thai Beverage Public (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) Shares Gap Down to $0.57

Shares of Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.57, but opened at $0.51. Thai Beverage Public shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 26,600 shares.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Thai Beverage Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.52.

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and food products in Thailand, Vietnam, and internationally. The company operates through Spirits, Beer, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, and Food segments. It offers liquor, beer, malt, and yeast products; spirits, including brown spirits, white spirits, herbs, and other products; and non-alcoholic beverages comprising drinking and soda water, electrolyte beverages, energy drinks, green and herbal tea, ready-to-drink coffee, carbonated soft drinks, isotonics, soya drinks, Asian and sparkling drinks, cordials, pasteurized milk, UHT milk, sterilized milk, yoghurt, canned milk, pasteurized juice, ready-to-drink juice, ice cream, and cereal bars.

