The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Aaron’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.42. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Aaron’s’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist cut shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of The Aaron’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of The Aaron’s in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Aaron’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of The Aaron’s stock opened at $25.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $868.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.76 and its 200 day moving average is $38.56. The Aaron’s has a 1 year low of $16.20 and a 1 year high of $25.78.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01.

The firm also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAN. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in The Aaron’s by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in The Aaron’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in The Aaron’s by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 134,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in The Aaron’s by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in The Aaron’s by 378.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter.

About The Aaron’s

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

