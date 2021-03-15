The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Sets New 1-Year High at $117.30

Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $117.30 and last traded at $117.27, with a volume of 2155335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.74.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of The Allstate in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 31.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in The Allstate by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 327,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,210,000 after buying an additional 52,745 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 76.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Allstate (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

