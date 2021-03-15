The Berkeley Group Holdings plc Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $4.50 Per Share (OTCMKTS:BKGFY)

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.50 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.91. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Berkeley Group’s FY2022 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BKGFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Berkeley Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of The Berkeley Group stock opened at $62.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.17. The Berkeley Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $66.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.08.

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

