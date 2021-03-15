The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4,437.24

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,437.24 ($57.97) and traded as low as GBX 4,280 ($55.92). The Berkeley Group shares last traded at GBX 4,347 ($56.79), with a volume of 351,795 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BKG shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,055 ($79.11) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The Berkeley Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,957.80 ($64.77).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of £5.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,317.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,437.24.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.13 ($0.12) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. The Berkeley Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.71%.

In related news, insider Robert C. G. Perrins sold 228,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,743 ($61.97), for a total transaction of £10,847,952.45 ($14,172,919.32). Also, insider Sean Ellis sold 6,927 shares of The Berkeley Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,317 ($56.40), for a total value of £299,038.59 ($390,695.83).

About The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG)

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

