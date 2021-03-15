The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,771 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $6,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $725,000. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 37,893 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 13,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 6,925 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 162,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,520,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock opened at $74.84 on Monday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $75.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.94 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.7175 dividend. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 166.23%.

BX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.79.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 42,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 997,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

