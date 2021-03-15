The Brink’s Company to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:BCO)

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Brink’s in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.85. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Brink’s’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Get The Brink's alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BCO. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of The Brink’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of The Brink’s from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Brink’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

NYSE:BCO opened at $82.16 on Monday. The Brink’s has a 1-year low of $33.17 and a 1-year high of $84.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -328.64 and a beta of 1.53.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.63. The Brink’s had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 95.65%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCO. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Brink’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in The Brink’s by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in The Brink’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Brink’s in the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Brink’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000.

In other news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 26,289 shares of The Brink’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total transaction of $2,010,845.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.42%.

The Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for The Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.