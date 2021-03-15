The Chemours (NYSE:CC) Shares Down 7.2%

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)’s share price was down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.67 and last traded at $26.67. Approximately 4,544,873 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 188% from the average daily volume of 1,580,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.74.

Several brokerages recently commented on CC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays lowered The Chemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.99 and a beta of 2.30.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The Chemours had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 46.27%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

In other news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 153,392 shares of The Chemours stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $4,184,533.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,795,923.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CC. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $498,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in The Chemours by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 14,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in The Chemours in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Chemours during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company Profile (NYSE:CC)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.

