The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Lifted to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $55.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.06.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $50.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.79. The Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KO. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

