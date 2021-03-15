The Descartes Systems Group Inc Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share (NASDAQ:DSGX)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report issued on Thursday, March 11th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DSGX. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities raised their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Descartes Systems Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX opened at $61.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.01. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1-year low of $24.35 and a 1-year high of $64.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 35.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

