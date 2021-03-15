The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 11th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau forecasts that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

DSG has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$58.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of TSE DSG opened at C$77.25 on Monday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1 year low of C$38.65 and a 1 year high of C$82.40. The stock has a market cap of C$6.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 126.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$78.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

