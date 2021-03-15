The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 804,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363,064 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.22% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $214,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 34.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 9.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,390,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 11.6% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 42,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,276,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

In other news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total transaction of $886,650.00. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total transaction of $6,533,569.24. Insiders have sold 2,114,149 shares of company stock worth $597,578,500 over the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $312.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.73.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $289.02. 2,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.01 and a 12 month high of $298.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $274.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.91.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.