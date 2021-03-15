The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $46.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on The ExOne in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on The ExOne in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on The ExOne from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised The ExOne from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

XONE stock opened at $36.39 on Monday. The ExOne has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $66.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.35 and a beta of 2.39.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The ExOne will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in The ExOne by 472.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in The ExOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in The ExOne by 92.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in The ExOne by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in The ExOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 55.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The ExOne

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

