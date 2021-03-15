The First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.27

The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.27 and traded as high as $30.25. The First Bancorp shares last traded at $30.25, with a volume of 16,373 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market cap of $332.27 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75.
The First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.17 million during the quarter. The First Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 28.20%.
The First Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:FNLC)
The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts.
Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)
Receive News & Ratings for The First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.