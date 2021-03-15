The First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.27

The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.27 and traded as high as $30.25. The First Bancorp shares last traded at $30.25, with a volume of 16,373 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $332.27 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.17 million during the quarter. The First Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 28.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of The First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of The First Bancorp by 175.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 20,897 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The First Bancorp by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The First Bancorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of The First Bancorp by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

The First Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:FNLC)

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts.

