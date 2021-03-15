The Force Protocol (FOR) Price Tops $0.0238 on Major Exchanges

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 15th. In the last week, The Force Protocol has traded down 29.9% against the US dollar. One The Force Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges. The Force Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00008966 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $208.69 or 0.00367802 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Force Protocol Profile

FOR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

Buying and Selling The Force Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Force Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Force Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

