The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on GPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Gap from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. MKM Partners raised their target price on The Gap from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays raised their target price on The Gap from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut The Gap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Gap from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Gap has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.16.

Shares of The Gap stock opened at $30.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.00. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The Gap has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $30.92.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. The Gap had a negative return on equity of 24.81% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The Gap’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Gap will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Shawn Curran sold 7,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $153,206.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,187 shares in the company, valued at $733,148.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nancy Green sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $354,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,939. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,629 shares of company stock valued at $680,747. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in The Gap in the fourth quarter worth about $1,652,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in The Gap by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,940 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 15,611 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in The Gap by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 348,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in The Gap by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,160 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in The Gap by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 78,392 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 15,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

