The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $579.90 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) will post sales of $579.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $579.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $580.80 million. The GEO Group reported sales of $605.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full-year sales of $2.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.28 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The GEO Group.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 16.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in The GEO Group by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 42,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in The GEO Group by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 47,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 20,950 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in The GEO Group during the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in The GEO Group by 137.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 834,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,394,000 after acquiring an additional 483,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GEO opened at $8.08 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $980.16 million, a PE ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89. The GEO Group has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $15.45.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

