The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $579.90 Million

Brokerages predict that The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) will announce sales of $579.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $579.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $580.80 million. The GEO Group reported sales of $605.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full-year sales of $2.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The GEO Group.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 16.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:GEO opened at $8.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average of $9.44. The stock has a market cap of $980.16 million, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89. The GEO Group has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in The GEO Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in The GEO Group by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in The GEO Group by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 171,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in The GEO Group by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 15,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in The GEO Group by 954.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 785,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,912,000 after buying an additional 711,395 shares in the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

