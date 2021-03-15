The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €76.00 Price Target

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been assigned a €76.00 ($89.41) target price by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.50 ($73.53) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Independent Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Basf has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €72.66 ($85.48).

BAS traded up €0.41 ($0.48) during trading on Monday, reaching €72.60 ($85.41). The company had a trading volume of 1,698,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.61, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Basf has a 12 month low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a 12 month high of €72.84 ($85.69). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €67.65 and its 200 day moving average price is €59.95. The company has a market cap of $66.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -62.91.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

