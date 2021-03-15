The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.25.

Several analysts have recently commented on THG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of THG stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $129.78. 245,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.17. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $75.11 and a 52-week high of $130.09.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THG. CWM LLC increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation, as well as management and professional liability, marine, general liability, specialty industrial and commercial property, mono-line general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

