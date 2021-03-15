The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for about 4.2% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $33,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $276.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $271.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.39.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

