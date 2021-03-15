The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.84% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.39.
Shares of HD traded up $4.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $277.34. The company had a trading volume of 72,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,382,520. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The company has a market capitalization of $298.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,929,410,000 after buying an additional 1,058,223 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,142,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,631,450,000 after buying an additional 1,011,984 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,497,550,000 after buying an additional 991,241 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 1,377.3% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 598,261 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $166,142,000 after buying an additional 557,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.
About The Home Depot
The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.
