The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.84% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.39.

Shares of HD traded up $4.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $277.34. The company had a trading volume of 72,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,382,520. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The company has a market capitalization of $298.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,929,410,000 after buying an additional 1,058,223 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,142,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,631,450,000 after buying an additional 1,011,984 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,497,550,000 after buying an additional 991,241 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 1,377.3% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 598,261 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $166,142,000 after buying an additional 557,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

