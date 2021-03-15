The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.16.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $4.83 on Monday, reaching $277.93. 260,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,382,520. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95. The company has a market cap of $299.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.00.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,929,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,223 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,142,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,631,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,984 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,497,550,000 after acquiring an additional 991,241 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1,377.3% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 598,261 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $166,142,000 after acquiring an additional 557,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

