The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the February 11th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Korea Fund during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Korea Fund by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 831,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in The Korea Fund by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,848,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KF opened at $42.87 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.43 and its 200-day moving average is $36.74. The Korea Fund has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $44.90.

The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

