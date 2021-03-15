The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,808 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $5,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in The Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Kroger in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in The Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in The Kroger by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $63,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $453,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,267.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,330 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

KR opened at $35.46 on Monday. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $27.33 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.15.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Kroger in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.74.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

