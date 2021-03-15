The Michaels Companies (MIK) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ: MIK) in the last few weeks:

3/14/2021 – The Michaels Companies had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

3/11/2021 – The Michaels Companies had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Loop Capital. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $25.00.

3/10/2021 – The Michaels Companies was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2021 – The Michaels Companies was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $25.00.

3/4/2021 – The Michaels Companies was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2021 – The Michaels Companies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Although shares of Michaels have outperformed the industry in the past three months, higher SG&A expenses remain a concern. The company is witnessing higher SG&A expense due to compensation-based incentives and salary hikes related to several initiatives undertaken in the recent times to drive sales. Also, stiff competition remains a concern. However, the company’s third-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings surpassed estimates. Results gained from expanded omni-channel capabilities, customized marketing strategy and Maker-centric branding. Strength in the core arts and crafts business also contributed to growth. Moreover, the initial fourth-quarter sales trend were encouraging, recording mid-single digits growth. Its e-commerce channel witnessed significant growth, backed by growth in capabilities like BOPIS, curbside pick-up and same-day delivery.”

3/2/2021 – The Michaels Companies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Although shares of Michaels have outperformed the industry in the past three months, higher SG&A expenses remain a concern. The company is witnessing higher SG&A expense due to compensation-based incentives and salary hikes related to several initiatives undertaken in the recent times to drive sales. Also, stiff competition remains a concern. However, the company’s third-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings surpassed estimates. Results gained from expanded omni-channel capabilities, customized marketing strategy and Maker-centric branding. Strength in the core arts and crafts business also contributed to growth. Moreover, the initial fourth-quarter sales trend were encouraging, recording mid-single digits growth. Its e-commerce channel witnessed significant growth, backed by growth in capabilities like BOPIS, curbside pick-up and same-day delivery.”

2/3/2021 – The Michaels Companies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Although shares of Michaels have outperformed the industry in the past three months, higher SG&A expenses remain a concern. The company is witnessing higher SG&A expense due to compensation-based incentives and salary hikes related to several initiatives undertaken in the recent times to drive sales. Also, stiff competition remains a concern. However, the company’s third-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings surpassed estimates. Results gained from expanded omni-channel capabilities, customized marketing strategy and Maker-centric branding. Strength in the core arts and crafts business also contributed to growth. Moreover, the initial fourth-quarter sales trend were encouraging, recording mid-single digits growth. Its e-commerce channel witnessed significant growth, backed by growth in capabilities like BOPIS, curbside pick-up and same-day delivery.”

1/20/2021 – The Michaels Companies was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:MIK opened at $21.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 3.18. The Michaels Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. The Michaels Companies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Michaels Companies, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Michaels Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Michaels Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of The Michaels Companies by 24.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Michaels Companies in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Michaels Companies in the third quarter valued at about $79,000.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

